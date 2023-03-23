Sign up
Photo 2935
0323 - St. Stephen's, Mainz - Glass by Marc Chagall
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Bob Zwolinsky
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
3441
photos
86
followers
30
following
2
2
2
Bits and Pieces
ILCE-6500
3rd November 2022 2:36pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Susan Wakely
Beautiful window.
March 23rd, 2023
Hazel
Lovely to see this as I am a huge fan of Marc Chagall and have photos of his work on 365 from Chichester Cathedral.
March 23rd, 2023
