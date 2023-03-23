Previous
0323 - St. Stephen's, Mainz - Glass by Marc Chagall by bob65
0323 - St. Stephen's, Mainz - Glass by Marc Chagall

23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Bob Zwolinsky

@bob65
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful window.
March 23rd, 2023  
Hazel ace
Lovely to see this as I am a huge fan of Marc Chagall and have photos of his work on 365 from Chichester Cathedral.
March 23rd, 2023  
