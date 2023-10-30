Sign up
17 / 365
Lake Michigan shoreline.
Beautiful lake beach.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
3
2
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
18
photos
14
followers
39
following
Julie Ryan
Lovely
October 30th, 2023
Beth
ace
Great layers, very well composed fav
October 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous composition and capture, I love the foreground grasses and snow white sand!
October 30th, 2023
