Previous
Lake Michigan shoreline. by bobbic
17 / 365

Lake Michigan shoreline.

Beautiful lake beach.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Lovely
October 30th, 2023  
Beth ace
Great layers, very well composed fav
October 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous composition and capture, I love the foreground grasses and snow white sand!
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise