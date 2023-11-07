Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
The last flower of the season
Yesterday I finished the fall cleaning outside. I found this one little bachelors button still hanging on. I decided to make it my photo of the day since we are moving into winter here.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
4
3
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
Tags
purple
,
blue
,
flower
,
bachelor button
ZambianLass
Beautiful
November 7th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful image...very painterly!
November 7th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Wow awesome
November 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love this beautiful image and processing.
November 7th, 2023
