Previous
The last flower of the season by bobbic
25 / 365

The last flower of the season

Yesterday I finished the fall cleaning outside. I found this one little bachelors button still hanging on. I decided to make it my photo of the day since we are moving into winter here.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

ZambianLass
Beautiful
November 7th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful image...very painterly!
November 7th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Wow awesome
November 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this beautiful image and processing.
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise