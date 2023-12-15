Sign up
63 / 365
All the trees around are dormant but thriving yet this lone dead tree was the most beautiful.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
tree
Mags
Wonderful texture!
December 16th, 2023
