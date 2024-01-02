Previous
White breasted nuthatch by bobbic
70 / 365

White breasted nuthatch

Happy New Year to all! I have not been able to get out to take any photographs over the past couple of weeks. Today I shot a few out of my window. I hope to get out later this week and get back into the swing of things.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Bobbi C

I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet capture! Such a pretty bird.
January 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely capture, beautiful
January 2nd, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
January 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a sweet little bird.
January 2nd, 2024  
