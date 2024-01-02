Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
White breasted nuthatch
Happy New Year to all! I have not been able to get out to take any photographs over the past couple of weeks. Today I shot a few out of my window. I hope to get out later this week and get back into the swing of things.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
5
0
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
72
photos
33
followers
56
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
nuthatch
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet capture! Such a pretty bird.
January 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture, beautiful
January 2nd, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
January 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
What a sweet little bird.
January 2nd, 2024
