Red bellied woodpecker by bobbic
Red bellied woodpecker

One of the more colorful birds that visit every day.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Peter Dulis
wonderful
wonderful
January 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
What an awesome photo… wow love it!
January 24th, 2024  
