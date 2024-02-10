Sign up
120 / 365
Snapping turtle
Finally a critter that I could get close to and held still for his portrait.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
1
1
Bobbi C
Tags
turtle
,
snapping
Beverley
ace
Amazing portrait… I’m so glad he was calm & docile.
Wonderful capture!
February 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
