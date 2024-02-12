Previous
Creek by bobbic
Creek

We were out birding and there wasn't a bird in sight. It is crazy how many lakes, rivers, creeks and marshes are around me. I never really thought about it until we retired and started exploring.
12th February 2024

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Mags ace
A beautiful winter scene on the water.
February 12th, 2024  
