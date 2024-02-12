Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
Creek
We were out birding and there wasn't a bird in sight. It is crazy how many lakes, rivers, creeks and marshes are around me. I never really thought about it until we retired and started exploring.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
creek
Mags
ace
A beautiful winter scene on the water.
February 12th, 2024
