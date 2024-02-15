Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
125 / 365
Red Headed Woodpecker
I was very far away from him so the picture quality is greatly diminished but I still wanted to share as it's the first time I've had the opportunity to get a photograph of this type of woodpecker. He is beautiful.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
127
photos
43
followers
56
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
woodpecker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close