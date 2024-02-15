Previous
Red Headed Woodpecker by bobbic
125 / 365

Red Headed Woodpecker

I was very far away from him so the picture quality is greatly diminished but I still wanted to share as it's the first time I've had the opportunity to get a photograph of this type of woodpecker. He is beautiful.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise