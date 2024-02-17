Previous
Barge by bobbic
127 / 365

Barge

This is far off in Lake Michigan. It looks like a tugboat pulling a barge. I wish I knew more about it. There are steel mills on the lake so I assume that it's moving material to or from one of the mills.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise