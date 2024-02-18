Sign up
Previous
128 / 365
Downy Woodpecker
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
4
3
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
130
photos
43
followers
56
following
35% complete
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
February 18th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
No red on this woodpecker - great focus!
February 18th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Neat capture, our downy woodpecker has a red patch on its head!
February 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! Nice feather details.
February 18th, 2024
