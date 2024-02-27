Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
Redwing blackbird
I wish it was a clear sharp image, but it's not. I tested my lens yesterday and it is having focus issues and 600mm. I ordered the dock to calibrate it and am hoping for the best.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the simplicity, good luck on you focus issues with the lens.
February 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Still a lovely shot of this beautiful bird, 600mm is rather far away. I hope you get your lens back in perfect condition.
February 27th, 2024
