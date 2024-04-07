Previous
Birdhouse by bobbic
Birdhouse

The wrens have been busy. I made this little birdhouse a few years ago and there is a nest every year.
7th April 2024

Bobbi C

Diana ace
I don't blame them for loving it! A gorgeous little house so well made and I love the colour.
April 11th, 2024  
