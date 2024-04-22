Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Wood Anemone
Another pretty wildflower in the woods.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
4
2
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
195
photos
49
followers
56
following
52% complete
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
anemone
Diana
ace
This is more than pretty, it is gorgeous! Wonderful focus, light and dof.
April 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
such a pretty little wildflower and a lovely shot.
April 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Beautifully taken!
April 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Such a great capture of this beautiful flower
April 22nd, 2024
