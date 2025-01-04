Sign up
215 / 365
215 / 365
Juvenile Red-Shouldered Hawk
This baby was not afraid or intimidated like his older relatives. He sat quietly on the branch while I photographed him. I walked up the path for a few minutes and when I came back he was still there.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
0
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I tried this last year and made it a few months. I'm back and am hoping to stick it out this time. My trusty old...
218
photos
41
followers
55
following
58% complete
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
bird
hawk
juvenile
Linda Godwin
It’s great but unusual for them to stay while we try to photograph them. It made for a super chance to get a fantastic shot .
January 4th, 2025
