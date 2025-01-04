Previous
Juvenile Red-Shouldered Hawk by bobbic
Juvenile Red-Shouldered Hawk

This baby was not afraid or intimidated like his older relatives. He sat quietly on the branch while I photographed him. I walked up the path for a few minutes and when I came back he was still there.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Bobbi C

I tried this last year and made it a few months. I'm back and am hoping to stick it out this time. My trusty old...
Linda Godwin
It’s great but unusual for them to stay while we try to photograph them. It made for a super chance to get a fantastic shot .
January 4th, 2025  
