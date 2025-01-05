Previous
Red Tailed Hawk by bobbic
216 / 365

Red Tailed Hawk

There were a lot of hawks on this cold day. They were working in pairs. I hope it didn't take them long to find their meal.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I tried this last year and made it a few months. I'm back and am hoping to stick it out this time. My trusty old...
Mags ace
Great closeup of this magnificent bird!
January 5th, 2025  
