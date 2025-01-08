Previous
American Bald Eagle by bobbic
American Bald Eagle

There are more snd more eagles in my area as time goes by. It was the thrill of a lifetime the first time I saw one. I am still jappy yo see one and even happier when I have the opportunity to photograph one.
Bobbi C

@bobbic
I tried this last year and made it a few months. I'm back and am hoping to stick it out this time. My trusty old...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture and expression
January 8th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
January 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb capture!
January 8th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
Great pic, He's looking at lunch
January 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
They are quite beautiful… I love seeing them, this is a gorgeous capture. The eyes are so pretty yet so sharp
Wonderful… love it
January 8th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Amazing bird & capture
January 8th, 2025  
