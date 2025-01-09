Previous
Windy winter sand dune by bobbic
220 / 365

Windy winter sand dune

I went out to test a new lens that I got for bird photography. There were no willing birds in sight. So, I used a 800mm birding lens for a landscape shot so I didn't leave empty handed.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I tried this last year and made it a few months. I'm back and am hoping to stick it out this time. My trusty old...
60% complete

Photo Details

