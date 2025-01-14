Previous
Daisies by bobbic
225 / 365

Daisies

It's so cold and dreary here. I won't be getting out for the next few days to take pictures.These flowers were starting to shed so I took them outside to photograph them in the snow.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Bobbi C

Diana ace
Beautifully arranged and captured.
January 14th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
January 14th, 2025  
