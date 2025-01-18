Previous
Partially leucistic finch by bobbic
229 / 365

Partially leucistic finch

This is a first for me. She's been around for a couple of months but I don't see her that oftern.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Bobbi C

@bobbic

