Eight spotted skimmer by bobbic
232 / 365

Eight spotted skimmer

Well today is -6f/-21c so I am sharing this from a summer hike while I look forward to above freezing temps!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Bobbi C

@bobbic
Mags ace
Delightful capture!
January 21st, 2025  
