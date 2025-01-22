Sign up
233 / 365
Old Barn
We got out to do a little exploring today. Did not see too much but this little barn was pretty on the landscape.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I tried this last year and made it a few months. I'm back and am hoping to stick it out this time. My trusty old...
Kristina Olsen
I love this! My mom loved to photograph old barns and this reminds me of her. I love that it is peeking through the winter foliage.
January 23rd, 2025
