Northern Harrier by bobbic
Northern Harrier

Unfortunately, he was very far away so it's not the best picture but it was the first time I've seen one.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Bobbi C

Mags ace
Wow! Spectacular capture.
January 23rd, 2025  
