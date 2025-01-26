Previous
Eagles nest by bobbic
Eagles nest

A couple of months ago a pair of bald eagles built this nest by adding on to and existing heron next. They lay their eggs in February. We have been keeping an close eye on it and hoping and expecting that they will be back to nest.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and captured. Hopefully they will be back.
January 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I bet it was fascinating watching them collect the twigs and building it, so wonderful to see. Fingers crossed they return soon…
January 26th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
Their nests are huge. Hopefully you get to see babies soon
January 26th, 2025  
