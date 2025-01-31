Previous
Red bellied wood pecker by bobbic
242 / 365

Red bellied wood pecker

We walked a new trail and the only life around was this busy guy.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I tried this last year and made it a few months. I'm back and am hoping to stick it out this time. My trusty old...
Beverley ace
Sooo cute, this is a wonderful capture…
January 31st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Awesome to see that red eye so clearly!
January 31st, 2025  
