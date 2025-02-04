Previous
Another little sparrow by bobbic
246 / 365

Another little sparrow

4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I tried this last year and made it a few months. I'm back and am hoping to stick it out this time. My trusty old...
67% complete

Diana ace
Such wonderful feather detail and patterns, lovely capture of this little beauty.
February 5th, 2025  
