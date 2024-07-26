Previous
Next
Common Woodpecker. by bobby5722
18 / 365

Common Woodpecker.

Colourful character photographed at Bregagh Wood, Cushendun, Co. Antrim.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
July 27th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski ace
Would be a very good shot or this month's theme "animals" if interested tag it " theme-july2024 " Here is the link to the original challenge post: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49484/july's-monthly-theme-animal(s)-vote-for-june's-6-top-finalists
July 27th, 2024  
Bobby McGlade
@myhrhelper Thanks for that. Still finding my way around here. Entered it there.
July 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise