18 / 365
Common Woodpecker.
Colourful character photographed at Bregagh Wood, Cushendun, Co. Antrim.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Bobby McGlade
@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
Tags
birds
,
woodpecker
,
theme-july2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
July 27th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
ace
Would be a very good shot or this month's theme "animals" if interested tag it " theme-july2024 " Here is the link to the original challenge post:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49484/july's-monthly-theme-animal(s)-vote-for-june's-6-top-finalists
July 27th, 2024
Bobby McGlade
@myhrhelper
Thanks for that. Still finding my way around here. Entered it there.
July 27th, 2024
