Delicate but standing strong. by bobby5722
28 / 365

Delicate but standing strong.

Continuing fungi shots, I found this delicate example on its own in the roots of a tree. Rotolight Neo used to provide much needed light for the exposure.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
Photo Details

