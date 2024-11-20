Sign up
Old tool shed.
Inside the old tool shed at Hillsborough Castle Gardens, Co. Down, Northern Ireland. Very nice light this morning.
20th November 2024
Bobby McGlade
@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
Tags
hillsborough castle
