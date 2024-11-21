Previous
Baubles! by bobby5722
31 / 365

Baubles!

Hillsborough Castle Gardens, Co Down getting their Christmas display prepared. These red baubles initially look to be floating. Should make a great show for my next visit in December
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
8% complete

