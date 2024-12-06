Sign up
36 / 365
Spirograph.
With winter in full flow and storms rolling in, spirographs make a fascinating subject. Have not done any in years so seems a good time to get involved again.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Bobby McGlade
@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
Tags
lightpainting
spirograph
Wendy
ace
Love it
December 6th, 2024
