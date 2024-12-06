Previous
Spirograph. by bobby5722
Spirograph.

With winter in full flow and storms rolling in, spirographs make a fascinating subject. Have not done any in years so seems a good time to get involved again.
Bobby McGlade

Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
Wendy ace
Love it
December 6th, 2024  
