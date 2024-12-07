Previous
Sofia in a spin. by bobby5722
37 / 365

Sofia in a spin.

Playing with a composite oh my grand daughter and a spiral to see what I could use them for.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
Wendy ace
If you turn this black and white I do believe it will look sweeter. The green is a bit distracting from her lovely face. It could be me. When I think of green I think the Grinch or aliens and this beauty is neither. Do you edit on the computer? If you do, check out Gimp. It is free and can do some really interesting things. Lots of tutorials on you tube. Happy Holidays.
December 7th, 2024  
