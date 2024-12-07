Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
Sofia in a spin.
Playing with a composite oh my grand daughter and a spiral to see what I could use them for.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
1
Bobby McGlade
@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
7th December 2024 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spirals
,
composites
Wendy
ace
If you turn this black and white I do believe it will look sweeter. The green is a bit distracting from her lovely face. It could be me. When I think of green I think the Grinch or aliens and this beauty is neither. Do you edit on the computer? If you do, check out Gimp. It is free and can do some really interesting things. Lots of tutorials on you tube. Happy Holidays.
December 7th, 2024
