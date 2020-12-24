Previous
Next
When you look at it this way ;) by bod
5 / 365

When you look at it this way ;)

Lacking inspiration again today - until I saw this on a shelf and thought hmmmm....
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Brian

@bod
Hi, I'm Brian. Aged 59 and just getting back into photography after 30 years away and of course, it's all gone digital. I used to...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise