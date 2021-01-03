Previous
Next
My new addiction by bod
15 / 365

My new addiction

Get a Nespresso machine they said, you'll not look back they said - now I'm addicted (best taste ever though)
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Brian

@bod
Hi, I'm Brian. Aged 59 and just getting back into photography after 30 years away and of course, it's all gone digital. I used to...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise