Tweed - or is it by bod
16 / 365

Tweed - or is it

It’s interesting how things change when you remove their context and get up close and personal
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Brian

@bod
Hi, I'm Brian. Aged 59 and just getting back into photography after 30 years away and of course, it's all gone digital. I used to...
