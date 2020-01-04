Sign up
Invisible Cat
This is our cat Pumpernickel, trying to blend into her surroundings. ;)
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Michelle Renee
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
Tags
backlit
cat
sunrays
pumpernickel
KWind
Brilliant... the lighting his superb!
January 5th, 2020
