Invisible Cat by bokehdot
182 / 365

Invisible Cat

This is our cat Pumpernickel, trying to blend into her surroundings. ;)
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Michelle Renee

ace
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
KWind ace
Brilliant... the lighting his superb!
January 5th, 2020  
