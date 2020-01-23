Sign up
195 / 365
Grandma GG
My Grandma passed away last week, she was an amazing woman and will be dearly missed! I inherited this lovely ring to remember her by. :)
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
3
3
Michelle Renee
ace
@bokehdot
196
photos
83
followers
80
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Tags
grandma
,
ring
,
tea
,
jan20words
,
highs and lows
Peter Dulis
ace
Beautiful DOF
January 23rd, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
So sorry to read your sad news. It’s a very beautiful ring to remember her by!
January 23rd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
so sorry for your loss beautiful ring... May she rest in peace...
January 23rd, 2020
