Grandma GG by bokehdot
195 / 365

Grandma GG

My Grandma passed away last week, she was an amazing woman and will be dearly missed! I inherited this lovely ring to remember her by. :)
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Michelle Renee

ace
@bokehdot
Peter Dulis ace
Beautiful DOF
January 23rd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
So sorry to read your sad news. It’s a very beautiful ring to remember her by!
January 23rd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
so sorry for your loss beautiful ring... May she rest in peace...
January 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
