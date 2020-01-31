Previous
Colour Fix by bokehdot
201 / 365

Colour Fix

Just a ... small ... POP of colour before I venture into a flash of red for February ... slightly nervous about this lol.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Michelle Renee

ace
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
Photo Details

KWind ace
Amazing colours!! I like how you filled the frame!
February 1st, 2020  
