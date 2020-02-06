Previous
A Most Unusual Form of Nature by bokehdot
207 / 365

A Most Unusual Form of Nature

Meet Potato. (Whom I affectionately call Miss Potato Head). She is a chinchilla Scottish Fold that we got from the Ukraine. As silly as she looks we adore her! A quick shot from my phone at night.

For Flash of Red, Day 6 - Forms of Nature
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Michelle Renee

@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)
Photo Details

Angelika van Rooyen ace
One can only love this little one!
February 6th, 2020  
KWind ace
She's adorable!!
February 6th, 2020  
