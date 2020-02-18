Previous
A Pair of Pears by bokehdot
217 / 365

A Pair of Pears

Needed to upgrade my eight year old, screaming at me, dying PC. Took this old dog a few days to get everything moved over lol. Not very good with technology.

For Flash of Red Day 18 - Still Life
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Michelle Renee

ace
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
Barb ace
Wonderful still life for the challenge!
February 18th, 2020  
