221 / 365
Coffee Time
Mornings in the Word with a cup of coffee :)
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
1
Michelle Renee
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
223
photos
86
followers
79
following
View this month »
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
21st February 2020 10:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
coffee
,
journal
,
bible
,
god
,
for2020
365 Project
