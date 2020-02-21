Previous
Next
Tea Time by bokehdot
222 / 365

Tea Time

Afternoons with a tea and usually a book that I am reading. Right now I am rereading One Thousand Gifts. Such a great book!
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Michelle Renee

ace
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gosia ace
Beautiful composition and presentation.
February 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise