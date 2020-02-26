Sign up
227 / 365
Ash Wednesday
From dust I came, and to dust I shall return. Seems like doom and gloom, but death where is your sting? I look forward to everlasting life in the presence of an Inexhaustible Love!
Looking forward to this Lent season.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Michelle Renee
ace
@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
228
photos
86
followers
80
following
227
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
25th February 2020 11:04pm
Tags
cross
,
jesus
,
ash
,
wednesday
,
low-key
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice shot for Ash Wednesday.
February 26th, 2020
