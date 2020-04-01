Previous
Origami Day! by bonknee1
1 / 365

Origami Day!

After i went to PT & Jae completed her first class "Meet" and online HW, we painted toilet paper roll flowers and folded origami foxes. I named my fox, Foxy. Then she made a 100% invented dessert.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Bonnie

@bonknee1
Photo Details

