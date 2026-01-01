“One last look at the tree” 🎄 by bopneagle
1 / 365

“One last look at the tree” 🎄

New year, new start. Starting off the year by taking down the trimmings.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Kevin Neagle

@bopneagle
