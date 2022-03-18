Previous
0318-P0256V by borof
Photo 1538

0318-P0256V

Studio house for artists. The windows face north, of course.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

borof

@borof
421% complete

moni kozi ace
That is one terrific building!!!
March 21st, 2022  
