0707-P1858V

The first and only light festival in Hungary, the Zsolnay Light Festival in Pécs. will shine the center of Pécs again with dazzling light creations in the summer of 2022! Between July 7 and 10, 2022, the buildings will be clad in a light robe and streets get a light carpet, while the monumental facade of the Cathedral will be brought to life by the best 3D, motion-image projections of the international mapping competition. This year, the Zsolnay Light Festival offers more opportunities than ever for light artists and creators to present their light installations to the public using light as a means of expressing works of art.

We travelled to Pécs for this 4-day event starting tonight.

