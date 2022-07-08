0708-P1933

Light painting on the side of the mosque.

The Jamia of Gazi Qasim Pasha in Pécs, officially the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady of Candles, commonly known as the downtown church (or simply as the "Pécs Jamia"), is the most monumental work of Turkish-Islamic architecture in Hungary, one of the symbols of Pécs, and the most northerly surviving intact jamia in Europe, now a Roman Catholic church. Originally a Christian church, it was converted into a mosque by the Buda Pasha Gazi Kazim of Buda in the 1560s. Its original size in length and width is 100 paces.