The Cathedral of Pécs during the screening of the French entry.

The Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul in Pécs is the cathedral of the diocese of Pécs and one of the most characteristic buildings in the city. The cathedral, with its 11th century foundations, has a long and turbulent history, which I won't go into here. It reached its present form at the end of the 19th century, designed by Frigyes Schmidt (Friedrich von Schmidt).