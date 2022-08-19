0819-P3022

Previous
Mandoki Soulmates celebrated its 30th anniversary with a 4-hour jubilee concert in Budapest. The supergroup led by Leslie Mandoki performed in Buda Castle, on Szentáromság Square, on August 19. However, citing the impending storm, the authorities interrupted the concert after an hour. In the company of the Hungarian musician-producer, many world stars took to the stage, including Al di Meola, Mike Stern, Richard Bona, Cory Henry, Nick van Eede, Randy Brecker, Till Brönner and Tony Carey. The band was completed by the young Hungarian-German saxophonist Max Merseny, the Indian sitar virtuoso Deobrat Mishra and the Italian jazz accordionist Fausto Beccalossi.
